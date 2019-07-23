SPORTS
Liberia’s Bility Challenges FIFA’s CAF Takeover In Court
FIFA’s plan to take over the running of African football is set to face a possible roadblock with an executive committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) saying he will challenge the decision in court.
Hasan Bility, who is from Liberia and a CAF executive committee member for last two years, said he will ask the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport to declare invalid the agreement by which FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will be sent on a secondment to overhaul the African governing body.
Bility said he also wants to ask the court to compel CAF to start a forensic audit of its finances, which he said the executive committee had previously agreed to but CAF President Ahmad Ahmad then stalled.
CAF is in crisis following corruption allegations against Ahmad which he has denied.
Ahmad was reported in March to FIFA’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy. Fahmy was then fired.
He was detained in June by French police in Paris where he was questioned over a sportswear deal between CAF and a French company in which the African body is said to have paid exorbitant prices for equipment it could have got much cheaper directly from the manufacturers.
In a statement released to the media, yesterday, former Liberian Football Association president, Bility said Ahmad must resign and the proposed FIFA takeover be cancelled.
“In an attempt to salvage CAF from imminent implosion and irreversible reputational damage, Fifa proposed a poorly conceptualised and worse executed agreement,” Bility said.
“Logically, and in a sane world, the acquiescence by the CAF leadership that they have been unable to manage their own affairs ought to have been followed by quick resignation of its top leaders.
“It is clear to me and many others that the agreement as currently structured has the sole purpose of shielding and cleansing CAF President Ahmad from the crimes he has committed – financial impropriety, sexual harassment and nepotism.”
FIFA has confirmed there is an ethics investigation into Ahmad, although he was yet to be sanctioned.
Ahmad has not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the specific allegations against him.
Bility also claimed FIFA President Gianni Infantino has seized on the opportunity to get rid of his secretary general.
“Infantino has thus seized this opportunity to offer Fatma a ‘golden parachute’ into a confederation job to pave the way for her eventual replacement at the helm of FIFA,” he said.
FIFA on Monday told Reuters it had no further comment to add to last week’s release of an 11-point road map to help African football.
Infantino claimed last week that the unprecedented move to step in and administer African football would “significantly improve” the sport in the continent.
MOST READ
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
