Outbreak of Epidemics Looms In Edo IDPs’ Camp
A team of medical doctors has raised the alarm over the imminent outbreak of epidemics in Ohogua, Ovia North East local government area of Edo State where some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are quartered.
The camp managed by the International Christian Centre for Missions (ICCM) is in dare need of essential drugs for malaria and antibiotics to take care of the over 4,000 IDPs in the place.
This was discovered when medical experts under the aegis of Doctors Time-Out visited the camp to de-worm the displaced persons, provide other medical assistance and take over the training of eight students from primary and secondary section of the school.
It was gathered that the facility was in short supply of sanitary pads for teenage girls.
The president of Doctors Time-Out, Dr. Osezua Oamen, told journalists that the visit was part of their service to humanity and urged individuals, corporate bodies, government and others to do more for the facility.
He said: “What made us to come here to mark our fourth year anniversary is because of the unpalatable situation here. Most of the children here are orphans, some have parents; some don’t even know where their parents are, so the situation is quite disheartening.
“Being doctors, we are humanists and this is one charitable work that we do: it is called ‘Doctors Time-Out’. You take time out of your busy schedule to sit with your friends and relax but while doing that you think of how you can better your society.
“In this place, they need all the help they can get. So, when we did a need assessment, we said in our little way because we are doing self-funding for now, we will come here and pick eight persons; four in the primary school and four in the secondary school – made up of two boys and two girls in each category – and decided to from now on take care of their schooling.
“They don’t have tuition fee, education here is free, but we want to be responsible for their books, uniforms, sandals and other needs in their education and we hope to take them to the their tertiary education so that they can achieve whatever potential they have,” he said.
In her response on behalf of the management of the facility, Pastor Evelyn Onigie, lauded the initiative of the doctors but appealed for more support from the public.
She said: “Thank God for the de-worming these doctors are doing now. As I am talking to you, we don’t have any anti-malaria drug, we don’t have any antibiotics. You can see a lot of young girls here, we need sanitary pads; we need soap for bathing, disinfectants, everything that is good for people out there are needed here. We appeal to individuals, NGOs, churches to come to our help.”
