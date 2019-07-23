Connect with us
Polio: Pediatrician Stresses Need To Immunise Children

2 hours ago

Dr Eliza Jocob, a Pediatrician with National Hospital, Abuja, has advised parents and guardians to immunise their children against polio to reduce the menace of the virus in the country.

Jocob gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said “immunisation is a way of protecting against serious diseases. Once we have been immunised, our bodies are better able to fight diseases even if we come into contact with them.”

She added that over the years, immunisation had helped in preventing polio in the country, stressing that it was the process by which an individual’s immune system became fortified against an agent.

“We all know that polio paralyses the child; the only way we can prevent it sustainably and in a very cost effective manner is to make sure that a child receives vaccine.

“It shouldn’t be a difficult thing because we all want our children to be healthy.”

Jocob also advised government to make sure that routine immunisation was provided in all hospitals across the country.

She added that government should put a lot of resources together with its partners to make sure that every child in Nigeria was protected against polio.

She called on stakeholders in the health sector to ensure that Nigeria was free from polio this year and beyond.

 

