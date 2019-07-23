Reps And Bauchi Assembly Crisis

The emergence of two speakers at the Bauchi State House of Assembly came as a rude shock to many in the state.

The confusion started when 11 members out of the 31 lawmakers of the House elected Abubakar Sulaiman, representing Ningi Central constituency as Speaker, and Danlami Kawule, representing Zungur/Galambi as Deputy Speaker.

The seeming drama unfolded when it became obvious that a meeting was allegedly held in Kano, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) members including the two other candidates were told to step down for the party’s preferred candidate, Damina.

During the meeting, the APC was said to have insisted on former Speaker Kawuwa Damina’s re-election, but a new member-elect on the platform of the party including Abubakar Suleiman, equally insisted on contesting the position.

In a statement, Suleiman said, although the party leaders told them to ensure Damina’s re-election, he was still in the race.

“I immediately contacted my constituents, well wishers and other good citizens of Bauchi State, but they all rejected the directive. They told me that my decision to contest the speakership was in the interest of the people of Bauchi State.”

He added, “I hereby inform the general public that I am very much in the race.”

The Kano move was frustrated when the inauguration was suddenly postponed from Monday to Thursday, June 20, a move vehemently condemned by the opposition APC. The party in a statement by its State Secretary, Alhaji Bako Hussaini, observed that the governor lacked constitutional powers to suspend the inauguration after a proclamation. Prior to the suspension of the inauguration, the clerk of the House was replaced following the deployment of some Permanent Secretaries by the state governor. The postponement, it was gathered, was believed to have afforded the ruling party time to perfect its plans to bring in their preferred candidate from the APC and also clinch the seat of the Deputy Speaker which will give an almost total grip on the House leadership. A plan to elect the Speaker supported by the PDP was believed to have been perfected during the postponement that it was arranged that the eight PDP members, two from APC and the lone NNPP member will form an 11 member quorum needed to elect the Speaker and his deputy. Part of the plan was also to fool the other APC members on the time slated for the inauguration on Thursday.

On the day of the inauguration, as early as 6:00 a.m, the 11 members loyal to Governor Bala Mohammed were in the House and elected Abubakar Suleiman Ningi of the APC as Speaker and Danlami Ahmed Kawule of the PDP as Deputy Speaker.

When the 20 members loyal to the former governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, arrived the House, they also elected Kawuwa Shehu Damina as Speaker at a separate inauguration.

Governor Bala Mohammed, after his election lobbied the APC through some stakeholders not to present Damina as candidate. He was said to have even tried, according to reports, to personally persuade Damina to shelve his ambition but that did not work. The 11 members who elected Ningi as the Speaker reportedly arrived the Assembly complex as early as 6:00am while the other 20 members supporting the immediate past Speaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina were absent. Ningi was nominated by Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa constituency and Jamilu Umar Dahiru, the only NNPP member who is representing Bauchi Central Constituency. His nomination was seconded by Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, member representing Chiroma constituency. In his acceptance speech, Ningi promised to ensure a cordial working

However the governor has insisted that there is only one speaker in the House of Assembly, adding that the state government is unhappy over the crisis that rocked the Assembly almost a month ago.

The governor, while receiving a 12-member committee of the House of Representatives saddled with the responsibility of investigating the State Assembly crisis that culminated to the recent emergence of two speakers, reiterated his loyalty to the people of the state and respect for the autonomy and sacrosanctity of the House of Representatives, saying what happened in Bauchi was very regrettable.

He said the state government will not preempt what the House of Representatives committee on the Bauchi impasse is going to do, but would rather the committee all the necessary support required to thoroughly do its job.

Bala, added that it is very sad for people representing their constituencies to be excluded in the discharge of their parliamentary exercise.

“Certainly, it is a shame to us as distinguished senators, where you have two distinguished senators managing the affairs of the state. We will never in our culture and tutelage to undermine the importance and respect the parliament has as the second arm of government.

“We are really ashamed with the situation in Bauchi, myself and my colleague the distinguished senator of repute, who is ranking senator to me, all to find ourselves in this logjam.”

The governor described the parliament as the driving force because it determines what happens in governance, adding “we are not supposed to interfere in what is happening in the House.”

The governor assured the committee that the government will abide by its outcome, wished the committee fruitful deliberations, and expressed confidence that the outcome will be acceptable to all.

The chairman of the committee, Musa Sarki Adah, said the committee was appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to investigate the crisis that bedeviled the Bauchi Assembly.

The chairman called for the support of the state government, members of the state legislature, the political parties, as well as any other stakeholder in the state who feels he/she has information that would help in unravelling the circumstances the committee is assigned to investigate.

“Our concern is to find solution so that the progress of this state can continue without hindrance. So by the act of what happen, the good people of Bauchi state have been deprive of good representation with the Assembly close for almost one month now after inauguration,” Adah concluded.

The committee, which commenced sitting Monday at the Command Guest House, Bauchi will accept both written and oral testimonies from the good citizens of the state.

The Ad hoc Committee was set up by the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to wade into the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis. The public hearing began on Tuesday with stakeholders making submission in writing and verbally to the committee.

The Chairman of the committee, Musa Sarkin-Adar, had earlier told the governor at Government House that the committee was mandated to find out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two speakers for the state Assembly.

He solicited for the support of the state government and the people of the state towards the success of their assignment.