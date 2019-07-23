CRIME
Stop Politicising Security Issues In Zamfara – Police
Zamfara State commissioner of Police, Usman Nagoggo has advised politicians to stop taking advantage of security situation in the state to score cheap political points.
The commissioner gave the advice yesterday at a press briefing as he showed 23 more kidnap victims released last Sunday by the bandits.
Nagoggo was referring to last Saturday’s incidence when some youths from Jimrawa village of Kaura Namoda local government dumped a dead body of a victim at the premises of the state Government House.
The corpse was a body of a victim killed in bandits’ attack conveyed on motorbike and dumped at the Government House to express their anger over banditry in the village despite the ongoing peace and reconciliation process by the government.
The commissioner noted that the incidence was unprecedented in the state despite the fact that bandits killings has been a usual phenomenon for many years, expressing belief that the action might be politically motivated to create ill feeling and possibly disrupt the success of the reconciliation process.
He cautioned members of the public to consider that peace is the basis for survival and that any attempt to cause mischief to propel further conflict and violence will subsequently ‘’consume everyone of us.’’
He said no reasonable person would assume that a hundred percent success could be achieved within such a short period, considering the damage done through several years of bandits’ activities in the state.
