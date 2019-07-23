Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

UN Lauds Efforts By Somalia To End Sexual Violence

Published

2 hours ago

on

United Nations logo

The UN envoy has welcomed efforts by the Somali Government to develop a national action plan to end sexual violence in conflict.

Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said this when he ended a five-day review visit to Somalia.

Patten stressed the importance of the engagement of justice and security sector actors, as well as civil society, religious and traditional leaders in the development of the new National Action Plan.

She said the plan should incorporate essential elements of Security Council resolution 2106 (2013), which outlines the nexus between terrorism and conflict-related sexual violence, and 2467 (2019), which calls for a holistic survivor-centred approach.

“My dialogue with the national authorities was frank and constructive.

“They did not deny or downplay the gravity of the crimes of sexual violence,’’ she said in a statement issued on Monday.

“Such acknowledgement is critical as no problem in human history has ever been resolved through silence and denial.’’

Analysts say two decades of civil conflict and state collapse have created a large population of displaced persons and other people vulnerable to sexual violence.

Armed assailants, including al-Shabab terror group, are operating with complete impunity and sexual assault and rapes are rampant as conflict has destroyed the state institutions that are supposed to protect those most at risk.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos

An Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-BQO operating from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Tuesday made an emergency...
NEWS4 mins ago

Power Distribution: KEDCO Secures Additional Units

Following the management’s resolve to restructure the company with a view to improving service delivery to its teeming customers, Kano...
NEWS6 mins ago

Ekiti Warns Principals Against Collection Of Illegal Levies

Ekiti State Government has warned school principals against collection of illegal levies in their schools, saying it would no-longer condone...
NEWS8 mins ago

C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination

Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over ministerial...
NEWS43 mins ago

Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police

Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment...
Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule
NEWS53 mins ago

Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday commissioned a fully automated state of art agro-processing, aggregating, export...
NEWS1 hour ago

Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures

Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced massive demolition of illegal structures in Eric Moore to Trade Fair complex corridors. Lagos...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: