Unpaid Salaries: C/River Workers Beg NLC, TUC To Intervene

Workers in Cross River State have appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to intervene over unpaid salaries of workers by the state governor, Ben Ayade.

The workers made the appeal in an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday, in Abuja saying that they were given appointments into the state’s ministries since October 2018 and that up till now, they have not been paid.

According to them, “Teachers in the state are consistently paid their salary every month for the last three years of his tenure under the leadership of the Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB) Dr, Stephen Odey.

“So, we are calling on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, to call on the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade to address the unpaid salaries of the ministry workers”

The workers said they are unhappy over the unpaid salaries despite being duly given appointments by the state governor.

“Our colleagues who are working in a private organisation, are paid monthly and earn higher than us with the same qualification and our productivity is higher.

“How can we be able to think well or work well when we have not been paid for Nine (9) months? Mr Governor sir, you have asked us to come together and work together for the development of state”.

“If we as workers are not paid, how can we take care of our family and pay children’s school fees?” they added.

They also noted that secondary teachers and pensioners who retired since 2015 in the state are yet to received their gratuity.