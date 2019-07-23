Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture

Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to build financial legacies for their children. The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo made this assertion as the keynote speaker at the fourth series of the FSDH Merchant Bank Roundtable Series in Lagos.

Speaking from the theme “Women, Money and Building a Financial Legacy”, Osinbajo charged women to focus more on making financial investments and reduce unnecessary consumption, to achieve stable financial health.

She decried the fact that societies like Nigeria celebrate success but despise the processes that lead to it, encouraging women as parents to instil discipline habits in their children, which will set them on the path of success in their endeavours.

Looking at the state of the economy and the challenges of bequeathing trans-generational wealth and legacies, the wife of the Vice-President believed women should be more prudent with resources and avoid excessive display of wealth.

According to her the priority is to build sustainable wealth that will support the family, cater for the children and achieve a befitting financial legacy.

She said, “Women must make the right choices for building a lasting legacy for their children.”

She also stressed the need for them to make informed investment decisions and encouraged women to gain financial education and explore investment opportunities in areas like real estate and the stock market, that can generate wealth for them.

She further made a strong case for community impact and investment in the poor and under-privileged children and families.

Giving her example the Wife of the VP said she had made conscious efforts to invest in less-privileged children through the “Liberty Schools Project” that has seen over 200 children as beneficiaries.

She admitted that this has come at a cost of sacrificing several pleasures and luxury items, and enjoined the wealthy and influential women to join the cause of impacting Nigerians that are indigent, through charity.

The MD/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Hamda Ambah, informed stakeholders and clients that the event was designed to explore ways of deepening financial inclusion for women in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the First Lady of Sokoto State, Mrs. Mairo Tambuwal called for a financial market framework in the country, that empowers women especially those in the rural areas.

She also called for legislations that will enforce the increase in gender participation in the socio-political space in the country.

The event featured a panel session with CEO Financial Derivatives, Mr Bismark Rewane; MD, LEFT-OVERS Nigeria Limited, Mrs Ayodeji Megbope; chief financial officer, Total E & P Nigeria Company, Mrs Tai Oshisanya and deputy economic chief, US Consulate, Nigeria, Merrica Heaton and moderated by Partner Udoma & Bello Osagie Chambers, Mrs Yinka Edu.