Insurgency: Army, Slovakia Deepen Ties On Capacity Building, Technology
The Nigerian Army has deepened its ties with the Republic of Slovakia to build capacity of its personnel and develop its Defence Industrial Complex to meet international standard.
The relationship was strengthened when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai received the Ambassador of Republic of Slovakia to Nigeria, Peter Holasek at the Army Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.
In his address, Amb Holasek said he was at the Army headquarters to establish the legal framework for cooperation between his country and the Nigerian Army.
He noted that his country has advanced technology that can be used to prosecute the war against insurgency.
The Ambassador restated that his country has so far contributed in the fight by providing anti-mines vehicles and that they are willing to do more.
In his response, Lt General Buratai appreciated the offer to support Nigerian Army develop the capacity of its personnel and the Military Industrial complex.
He disclosed that the Army has so far purchased five demining equipment from Slovakia which have been deployed for operations in the Northeast. However, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Lt General Lamidi Adeosun observed that the anti-mines equipment from the Slovakia Republic has not been giving the desired tactical result.
He, therefore, called for an advanced technology that can detect the presence of mines for the engineers to demine them without any casualty.
He explained that, the mines in the Nigerian terrain are mostly Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) made with crude devices, which are hardly detected by Slovakia equipment. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended the Army under the leadership of Lt General Tukur Buratai for substantially degrading Boko Haram insurgency and complying with the NIPR laws in appointing spokespersons.
The president of NIPR, Malam Muktar Sirajo while expressing worry over the growing agitations among the nation’s component parts sought the support of the Army to hold a “strategic communication and security summit” to discuss the issues and proffer solutions.
