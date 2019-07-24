NEWS
Lightning Strikes Kill 39 In India
At least 39 people were killed by lightning across India’s eastern state of Bihar during monsoon storms, officials said on Wednesday.
The deaths were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, an official said from the disaster management control room in the state capital, Patna.
The victims were “mostly farmers or homeless, who were outdoors.’’
Many thatched houses collapsed and sheds were blown away.
The fatalities raised the death toll from flooding and accidents during the monsoon season in Bihar to more than 105.
Lightning strikes and storms are common in India during the monsoon season that stretches between June and September.
Last weekend, 41 people were killed in lightning strikes and storms in Bihar’s neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.
More than 250 people have died in rain-related incidents in India in July, a bulk of them in Bihar and the north-eastern Assam state.
MOST READ
Yobe Combats Insecurity Through Mechanised Farming
PSIRS Generates N9B In 6 Months – Chairman
Kebbi Govt Dissolves 21 LG Councils
Kebbi Govt Dissolves 21 LG Councils
Gombe Gov. Inaugurates Committee To Assess 5 Tertiary Institutions
Shelter Afrique Plans $180m Investment In Nigeria
Land Use Act Amendment, NHF Captured In Legislative Agenda – Lawan
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
- NEWS20 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
- NEWS21 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
- NEWS20 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
- NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
- BUSINESS20 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi