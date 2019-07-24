Lokpobiri Congratulates Sylva Over Ministerial Nomination

The immediate past minister of state, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and a frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Bayelsa State, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has congratulated Chief Timipre Sylva over his ministerial nomination to represent Bayelsa State in the Federal Execution Council (FEC).

In a statement by his special adviser on Media, Mr. George Orji, yesterday, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, congratulated Sylva on his appointment and wished him the best of luck in his new position as minister.

Describing Sylva’s appointment as’ “Very well deserved,” Lokpobiri said with this development Bayelsa APC is further positioned to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lokpobiri who is the only APC gubernatorial aspirant that has bought forms so far from Bayelsa State is very optimistic that the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state would be won by the APC.

He noted that Sylva’s appointment is a clear indication that, “our party is growing and making great progress.”

Lokpobiri who was two times senator representing Bayelsa West and a former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has been of the view that the best process to choose a credible candidate from the APC primary is the adoption of indirect primary.

According to him, having weighed options for primary elections in the party, many stakeholders in APC believed that indirect method was better to avoid unnecessary acrimony.

The former minister has consistently dispelled insinuations that he and former Governor Sylva are at loggerheads.

Last week in Abuja when he collected his nomination forms at the party’s national headquarters, Lokpobiri used the occasion to address the issue.

He said: “I have no problem with Timipre Sylva. Sylva is a Bayelsan and Bayelsa leader just like we have other leaders here. I have no problem with him at all and I will never have a problem with him.

“The only way to avoid a disagreement that will arise from a primary is to conduct a credible and transparent primary. That is why in the wisdom of majority of the party, we are saying that indirect primary is the way to go.