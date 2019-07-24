NEWS
Nasarawa NYCN Urges MDAs, Health Ministry To Adhere To Nigerian Laws
Youths in Nasarawa State, under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, have urged the Federal Ministry of Health to adhere strictly to the provision of law in dealing with administrative matters of Ministry, Department and Parastatals, MDAs, under the ministry.
The Chairman of NYCN, Keffi Chapter, Idris Mohammed made the urge in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Keffi Local Government, Nasarawa State.
According to Mr Idris, the law clearly stipulated how MDAs should run their administration without interference from the ministry, except where such intervention becomes necessary, adding that in such cases it must follow due process.
Mr Idris also advised the ministry to always ensure thorough investigation on any petition and complaints tendered before it to avoid creating unnecessary rancour and administrative challenges in the MDAs.
The youth leader cited the case of a recent directive by the ministry to the Governing Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi to terminate a contract appointment of a director in the Centre.
According to the NYCN chairman, such directive is a violation of the mandate of the board.
He pointed out that the law had empowered the governing board to the appointment any individual that has needed requirements to occupy any office on a contract basis.
The chairman, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to stop creating an unnecessary crisis in the management of the FMC Keffi to ensure that the centre provides Nasarawa State residents better health services.
