Real Madrid Confirm Asensio ACL Injury

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is unlikely to play again in 2019 after he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his knee, potentially affecting the club’s transfer business during the remainder of the window.

Soon after scoring Madrid’s second goal during Tuesday’s 2-2 International Champions Cup game with Arsenal in Washington DC, Asensio fell to the floor following an accidental collision and it was immediately evident a serious injury had occurred.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane admitted after the game that it “did not look good” for the player and on Wednesday morning a statement on the Real Madrid website confirmed the worst: “Tests carried out on our player Marco Asensio have diagnosed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus of his left knee.”

With Asensio sidelined for at least the first six months of the season, Madrid’s hierarchy must now decide whether to reconsider their stances on players who they might have let go including Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos.

Madrid sources last week told ESPN FC that they might have been prepared to let Asensio leave this summer had a “crazy offer” been received, amid an effort to raise funds to try and sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

However, sources close to Asensio said he was focused on staying at Madrid and earning a regular starting spot during 2019-20.