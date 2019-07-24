We’re Not Responsible For Journalist, DCP Umar’s Death – IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has distanced itself from the murder of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the FCT, DCP Usman Musa, saying that he ‘’may have been a victim of friendly fire.’’

It also absolved itself from the killing of Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, reiterating that he was ‘’a clear case of falling victim to a shooting spree embarked upon by the police yesterday.’’

A statement issued by the president, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement Ibrahim Musa, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja said that members of the movement do not carry weapons, so they could not have been responsible for the senior policeman death and the reporter’s death.

This is even as Musa on behalf of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria commiserated with the friends and families of those needlessly killed.

Musa alleged that the security agents strategically killed the Journalist to turn the media against them.

The statement reads in part: ‘’They also killed the police officer to incite the security community against us and to stigmatize us. They are the ones with guns and they are the ones doing the shootings and also doing the killings, then claim to Nigerians that their victims are the violent ones.

‘’Our heartfelt condolences also goes to the slain officer’s family, journalist’s family and the Channels Television.

‘’The Nigeria police force headquarters issued a press statement in which it ascribed the death of DCP Usman Umar in particular to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of the illegally detained Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. We vehemently condemn such insinuation which we believe was done in bad taste to once again tarnish our hard-earned credit as the only non-violent Movement in the country.’’

He averred that a quick analysis of images and video clips showed that the Free Zakzaky procession was peacefully progressing prior to the brutal crackdown.

Musa added that video footage also showed that the protesters were not bearing arms as usual and traffic was moving. .smoothly without hindrance.