Aston Villa Land Douglas Luiz In £15M Deal

Aston Villa’s summer of big spending shows no sign of slowing down, with Douglas Luiz the latest arrival in a £15 million ($19m) move from Manchester City.

Dean Smith has received considerable backing since guiding the Villans back to the big time.

There is a desire in the West Midlands to cement a standing among English football’s elite, with it acknowledged that investment will be required in order to achieve that.

Brazilian midfielder Luiz has been acquired to help aid that cause.

He has swapped life on the books of one Premier League club for that at another, with reigning champions prepared to let him move on.

Smith has told Villa’s official website of securing the 21-year-old’s signature: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

Villa have announced that a deal for Luiz is dependent on him acquiring a work permit.

That is not expected to be an issue, with Smith preparing to welcome another fresh face into his squad.

Luiz will feel that he has something of a point to prove in English football.

He was lured away from Vasco da Gama in his homeland by City in the summer of 2017.

A five-year contract was agreed with the Blues, but he departs the Etihad Stadium without taking in a single competitive appearance.

His only experience in European football to date has been collected during two productive loan spells at Girona.

City sanctioned the first of those in 2017-18, before allowing the South American to return to Spain last season.

He took in 29 appearances across all competitions in 2018-19.

Luiz will now be looking to make his Premier League bow as quickly as possible.

There will, however, be plenty of competition for places at Villa Park, with Smith having made 10 additions to his squad.

He is in the process of trying to bed them all in before opening the new season away at Tottenham ion August 10.