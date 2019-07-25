NEWS
Med-View Airline Explains Incident Involving Flight At Lagos Airport
Medview Airline has confirmed that its flight VL2105 enroute Lagos from Abuja on Tuesday experienced cabin depressurisation while descending from 32,000ft altitude.
The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Michael Ajigbotoso said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.
Ajigbotoso said the Captain noticed a warning sign of cabin depressurisation while descending from 32000ft altitude and immediately briefed passengers on board on the development.
He said the pilot then referred to the check list and applied the necessary procedure to mitigate the situation.
The oxygen masks dropped and were in good working condition for the passengers’ usage.
“The captain called for priority landing because he had been on number seven on queue,’’ he said.
Ajigbotoso said the pilot-in-command was obliged and he made a safe landing, adding that the passengers were calm since it did not pose a serious danger.
He said the incident was promptly reported to the necessary authorities and investigation was ongoing.
Ajigbotoso said the situation was professionally handled according to required operational standard procedures.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Med-View Airline Boeing 737-500 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQM, was coming from Abuja when the incident occurred at about 3.10 p.m.
The aircraft had 27 passengers and six crew members on board and there was no fatality.
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has already begun investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the incident.
MOST READ
Election Tribunal: Gov Ikpeazu To Open Defence July 29
Boris Johnson Promises Start Of Golden Age
Europe Heatwave Breaks More Temperature Records
Labourer Docked For Allegedly Raping, Killing 59-year-old Woman
Buhari To Attend Liberia’s Independence Anniversary On Friday
Woman Who Adopted 118 Children Jailed For Fraud In China
Namibia To Ban Plastic Bags By 2022
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
- OTHER SPORTS23 hours ago
Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Friday Fight Injuries
- NEWS11 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Edo APC Crisis And The Road To Self-destruction
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Reps: Why Minority Parties Voted Elumelu – Agbo
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness To Retire In November
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Rainy Season: Wear Thick Clothes To Avoid Croup Infection, Expert Advises
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Housing Deficit: AfDB Advocates Domestication Of Building Materials