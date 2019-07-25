WORLD
Namibia To Ban Plastic Bags By 2022
Namibia is set to ban the use of plastic bags by 2022, the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, said on Thursday.
Shifeta said that the decision was in an effort to reduce pollution and safeguard the environment.
The minister said that plastics had become eyesore to the country’s environment, affecting the ecosystem.
The official said that the proposed levy on plastic bags on all consumers was a temporal measure to mitigate the impact of plastics on the environment, adding that Namibia ultimately wished to ban plastics.
Shifeta added that the ministry was is in consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure that by 2022 an alternative to plastics might be found, especially for plastic producers.
