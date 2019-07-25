Need For Intervention By NASS To End Extreme Poverty In Nigeria

We are pleased to write you this letter and trust that your tenure is off to a great start. Please accept our hearty congratulations on the success of all your members at the general elections and subsequent in-house elections.

With the elections over and the business of legislation in full swing for two months and counting, we write to make a compassionate appeal for speedy legislative intervention by the National Assembly with respect to this administration’s poverty alleviation agenda as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

One of the dividends of democracy which the citizens expect is the elimination of extreme poverty from our land. With 86 million and 92 million Nigerians respectively living below the poverty line as reported by the Brooking Institution and World Poverty Clock respectively, there is every reason for all the National Assembly members to be concerned and proactive to end the scourge.

We are therefore appealing that the 9th National Assembly sponsor bills and ultimately enact laws that will bring extreme poverty in Nigeria to an end. The bills should target the provision of access to economic opportunities, food security, creation of jobs, ease of doing business, revolution in rural infrastructural development (rural feeder roads, potable water, power, telecommunication, security of lives and properties, storage facilities, cottage industries for food processing etc). In addition, it would be useful to enact laws that will make it more difficult to mismanage public funds, those that prescribe stiffer penalty for looters of public funds and also those that encourage a more dynamic private sector participation.

The 9th Assembly needs to review existing laws to further protect the consumers and legislate to ensure that the common wealth of Nigerians cooling off in the hands of very few individuals through proper reforms are recovered and redistributed. It is quite unfortunate that in 2019 Nigeria is still battling to provide basic necessities of life for its citizenry.

In the past, we have experienced legislative interventions in very critical political situations in the country. Before the present Assembly, we never saw any critical legislative intervention as regards eliminating extreme poverty. Not even when the Brooking institution or World Poverty Clock came up with their reports about the poverty ranking of the nation.

The National Assembly did not take any action worth mentioning amongst Nigerians. We need not wait for the executive to send bills. Member should sponsor bills as a matter of urgency and work hand in hand with the executive to ensure the success of this project.

As a group, we are specially requesting the 9th National Assembly to give accelerated hearing to bills promoting the development of rural economy, protection of local farmers, granting financial autonomy to the LGAs in the country as all these will ensure rural employment. The 9th Assembly will go down well in history as the best if it can help restore human dignity, by ensuring all the issues raised above are given top most priority.

We anticipate your kind intervention and pledge our support to advance this cause.

-Kingsley is the President, Volunteers for Greater Nations Initiative (VOGNI)