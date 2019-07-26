NEWS
Accent Transport Bill, Senator Ashafa Urges Buhari
The former chairman, senate committee on land transport, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to accent on the proposed National Transport Commission Bill.
He made the plea in Abuja at the 3rd annual stakeholders’ conference on road transport and mass transit operations in Nigeria, with the theme: “Road Mobility Safety in Nigeria.”
Speaking on the need for the bill, chairman of the conference, Senator Ashafa said, “The National Transport Commission Bill seeks to set up a multi-modal transport agency that would be responsible for the regulation of economic activities and safety standards in the transport sector. The proposed bill is in consonance with a more contemporary international approach to solving transportation issues.
“While the bill was passed at the national assembly, we were unable to get Presidential accent due to limited time and slight irregularities in the drafting of the bill and I sincerely hope it will be corrected in the 8th session of the national assembly.”
Though he attributed the inability to get the presidential accent at the 8 Assembly on inadequate time and drafting errors, he expressed optimism that it would scale through in the 9th Assembly.
He noted that the bill when passed, would address economic and safety regulations challenges in the transport sector.
Ashafa said there was the need for road users to imbibe safety culture which would reduce cases of accidents and deaths on Nigerians roads.
