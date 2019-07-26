In recent times, the common dichotomy between good and evil is gradually vanishing and people are questioning what to do. In this sermon we are going to look at that distinct between good and evil. In religion, ethics, philosophy, and psychology “good and evil” is a very common dichotomy. In Abrahamic religious influence, evil is usually perceived as the dualistic antagonistic opposite of good, in which good, like the daylight, should prevail and evil, like the darkness of the night, should be defeated. Evil, in a general context, is the absence or opposite of that which is described as being good.

Often, evil is used to denote profound immorality. Common elements that are usually associated with evil involve unbalanced behavior involving expediency, selfishness, ignorance, or neglect. There is no dichotomy and inconsistency between Islam and human nature. Both have the relationship of law and its explanation or commentary. The Almighty has not only imbibed the awareness of good and evil in man’s nature but has also placed in him an invisible guard who reproves him on acts of evil and urges him towards virtuous acts. The Holy Qur’an has adduced the existence of this invisible guard as an evidence for the life hereafter: “Nay, I swear by the Day of Resurrection. Nay, I swear by the rebuking soul [that the Day is bound to come].” (65:1-2) Man loses his balance between good and evil under pressure of worldly desires and succumbs to evil acts. Due to this tendency of the soul, according to the Holy Qur’an, it is prone to evil. “I do not exculpate myself. Lo, the human soul is prone to evil.” (12:53) The human soul is aware of virtues and man’s nature impels him to follow the path of virtue. So long as he maintains a correct balance, he repents on committing evil and also resents the evil stance of others and even admonishes them. This trait of the mind is called `the soul’s self-reproving’ by the Qur’an. To maintain this balance, the Almighty requires man to keep Him and the Day of Judgement uppermost in his mind so that he does not fall an easy trap to worldly desires and always stands up against them. The Concept of Good and Evil is Inherent in Human Nature The existence of good and evil in human nature is so manifest, so evident, and indubitable that it hardly needs any proof or arguments. The faith acquired through experience cannot be destroyed by arguments. Pain in a patient’s heart or stomach does not need any external proof. The existence of the sun needs no proof, one has just to open his eyes to see it. No proof can be greater or more acceptable than the sun itself. Similarly, the mind is a flawless witness to the fact that truth is good and falsehood is bad; cruelty is bad and justice is good.

The traits of good, mercy, honesty, pity, benign conduct are all moral virtues. The human mind is a standing witness to these; what stronger argument or proof is needed higher than the mind’s own admission. Consistency and Continuity

The other important truth is the fact that the soul always reprimands a person on the committing of an evil or a sinful act. Man’s nature is aware of evil. Otherwise, there would not be uniformity of thought among people of different religions, races, countries and continents about the basic virtues, particularly in the presence of a lot of differences in their modes of living, customs culture and civilization etc. The consensus about the natural awareness of good and evil is evidently due to the fact that the Creator imbued the knowledge of good and evil in human nature. The Holy Qur’an says: “Man is a telling witness against himself although he tenders excuses.” (75:14-15)

The virtue of good and the vice of evil is so well accepted and manifest in human nature that they have been continued to be acknowledged and their consistency has never been questioned. In some societies, there may be exceptions to this truth, but humanity never subscribed to such deviations. Those who succumb to a sinful life or cruelty to others do not, however, regard their acts to be good nor would ungrudgingly yield to a similar treatment by others. Thus, the basic moral law in man’s nature impels him to a treatment of others that he would like for himself at their hands. This principle is a criterion for discrimination between good and evil.