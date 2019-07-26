BUSINESS
Deloitte Named “Best Company To Work For In Nigeria”
Deloitte has been named the “Best Company to Work for in Nigeria, 2019” by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute.
The company received the award during the Great Place to Work Award Ceremony held at the Landmark event centre recently. Deloitte had previously won the award in 2015.
Deloitte also won awards in two other categories; Best Practice Awards in Nigeria (2019); in the “Best Quality of Life” category “Large Organizations” and Best Practice Awards in Nigeria (2019); in “The Most Fun and Friendly Workplace” category “Large Organizations.”
The organisers said Deloitte demonstrated outstanding performance in the Trust Index and Culture Audit Survey and showcased best practices in employee policies and programmes which exemplify the dimensions of the Great Place to Work Model: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
According to Fatai Folarin, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte West Africa, “Deloitte is consistently working on ways to ensure that the work place is conducive and friendly for nurturing talents.”
He further explained that a conducive environment is critical to the firm’s overall goal which is to become the undisputed leader and ensuring that the Firm continues to create value for clients and make an impact that matters.
Several companies in Nigeria, including multinationals and corporates, participated in the assessment. The Awards are a distinctive way the Great Place to Work Institute recognizes the accomplishments of organizations. Globally recognized as the most authoritative company recognition and research program in the world, the award takes place in 45 countries on six continents and represents the voice of over 100 million employees, forming the largest and most respected employee survey worldwide. It represents the definitive employer-of-choice and workplace quality recognition any company can receive. Winning a spot on the list of Best Companies in Nigeria is a point of national pride.
MOST READ
Obaseki Can’t Be Distracted – APC Chieftain
Foundation Launches Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse
Accent Transport Bill, Senator Ashafa Urges Buhari
NAPTIP Alerts On New Emerging Tricks In Human Trafficking
Primaries: I Will Not Dump PDP – Timi Alaibe
CAN Laments Incessant Attacks On Churches, Seeks Police Protection
Army Partners FHF To Construct 4000 Bed Space For NAUB
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
WACT Invests N3.6bn In Onne Port’s Cargo Handling Equipment
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Boss Mustapha And Buhari’s Agenda For The Next Level
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Davido Leads Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram Rich List
- OPINION24 hours ago
Ighodalo @ 60: A Journey Of Purpose
- OPINION24 hours ago
Lessons From Mandela’s Struggle For African Liberation
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Dakuku Peterside Commends Senate On Screening
- CRIME14 hours ago
Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway