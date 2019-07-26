Faleti Advocates Capacity Building For Mortgage Bankers

An international housing finance consultant, Mr Kunle Faleti has advocated the need for capacity building and technical assistant to mortgage bankers for improved service delivery, saying that Nigeria’s mortgage bankers are ill-experienced since Nigeria is new to the world of mortgage banking.

He stated this in an interview with LEADERSHIP on the sideline of the ongoing 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), organised by FESADEB communication with the theme, “Financial Trends: Innovating and Mitigating Risk and Uncertainty in Housing Finance”.

He however rated the Primary Mortgage Banks (PMB’s) low on performing and non- performing loans, adding that the number of Nigerians that benefitted from mortgages in the last five years, was also low.

To this end, he suggested that mortgage operators needed to redouble their efforts in order to make loans accessible for Nigerians, stressing that there is a need for expertise that understands the language of real estate that could communicate effectively to the borrowers.

He commended Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for initiating unique innovative products in the last few years adding that the National Housing Fund (NHF), is now done electronically.

Faleti disclosed that contributors who failed to utilise their contributions would receive their refunds upon retirement from active service

The expert asserted that in the last five years, that the federal government through the World Bank National Housing Finance Programme (NHFP), initiated a direct focused and targeted intervention programme to ensure that low income earners have access to mortgages.

He noted that the NHFP has four components such as the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), mortgage guarantee, capacity building and technical assistance as well as housing microfinance.

Faleti emphasised that the role of NMRC is to ease the challenges in mortgage banks, lamenting that currently that mortgage banks would use depositors’ money which is short-term to finance long-term mortgages, describing it as a mis-match.

According to him, “NMRC came into play so that even where the mortgage banks use depositors’ funds, they will refinance and go to the capital market to create bonds, while pension and insurance companies can invest those instruments, and in that way, interest rates will be reduced and it will be a win-win situation for everybody”.

He disclosed that housing micro-financing has been very successful in Malaysia, India, Singapore, Kenya and Tanzania, adding that the reason behind the establishment of microfinance was to enable the informal sector like the traders and professionals who are not monthly income earners access loans.

The expert added, “The third component is mortgage guarantee which is an instrument. People can earn good salaries and have the capacity to pay their mortgages, however; they don’t have the savings for 10 to 30 percent equity payment”.

He asserted that mortgage guarantee is credit risk enhancement that could vary from 5 to 25 percent, whereby the mortgage bank would only disburse 80 percent while the mortgage guarantee would insure the remaining 20 percent.

Faleti hinted that the disbursement of affordable mortgages should not be for low income earners alone but for every Nigerians, saying that since housing is a basic need that everybody deserves to own a safe, affordable and quality housing.