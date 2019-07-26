Foundation Launches Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse

In view of engaging the fight against human trafficking and sex abuse, which has become predominant across Nigeria and Africa, the Mariam Ashley Foundation has proposed a campaign themed, ‘Curbing The Menace of Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Nigeria.’

According to the organisers, the campaign will begin with a road walk scheduled to hold on August 13, 2019 and will be followed by a radio and television tour the next day. On the third day, August 15, the campaign will be unveiled at the grand summit scheduled to hold at Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

The campaign by Mariam Ashley Foundation seeks to engage partnership with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), so as to initiate a war of imperative victory against such menace that has brought reproach and embarrassment to our national pride, strength and productivity.

The campaign is also focused on resuscitating the devastating condition in the sector. According to the organisers, the human value and psychology of victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse are damaged, therefore affecting their productivity and social acceptance in every society they find themselves.

The programmes of the foundation therefore, is devoted to maintaining an undaunted position in curbing the menace of human trafficking and sexual abuse.

However, the campaign project is proudly supported and powered by Peace Ambassador Agency. An Agency that continues to promote human impact projects across Nigeria and Africa.