MIXTA Africa Seeks FG Support On Infrastructure 

The director of MIXTA Africa, Mrs Sade Hughes has called on federal government to assist developers and investors involved in property development in the provision of infrastructure at the sites.

This is even as she noted that developers currently pay for infrastructure 100 percent without intervention from government, adding that investors ended up constructing roads, sewage lines and electricity.

She stated this in Abuja yesterday at the CEO forum, on the sideline of the ongoing 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), organised by FESADEB communication limited.

Hughes said that she would like to see government playing a larger role in terms of creating enabling policies in the area of land acquisition, titling and documentation.

She pointed out the need for all levels of governments to play critical role in supporting building materials industries like aluminum, ceramics and not only cement manufacturing companies.

Hughes emphasised that Morocco has large industrial base like factories that produces ceramics, which is why they don’t import many products like Nigeria.

On his part, the Group head, non- interest banking, Sterling Bank Lagos, Mr Basheer Oshodi emphasised that 700, 000 housing units needed to be built yearly in order to meet up with the housing demand in the country, adding that the housing industry is worth N6.4 trillion.

He stated that many Nigerian cities are too old and required renewal, saying that total outstanding mortgage market in Nigeria is only 0.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while its over 24 percent in South Africa.

Oshodi hinted that less than 1 percent of private sector lending from deposit mortgage banks is allocated to mortgages while about 11 percent for other longterm lending would go to construction.

He harped on the need for convenient and cheap finance for real estate, saying that developers are supposed to benefit from interest free loans over the construction period.

In his contribution, a director at Urban Shelters, Mukhtar Aliyu said that construction is directly under the purview of developers, adding that with access to construction finance, that it would reduce the cost of housing.

He emphasised that there are lots of monetary fiscal policies that could be rejiged before financing would be reduced to zero, noting that if the cost of land and infrastructure is reduced that it would have effect on the cost of housing.

Also, the group managing director of COPEN group, Rev Ugochukwu Chime described housing as a key tool in creating employment and full economic growth.

He lamented that Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has been blamed over the years for the malady in the housing sector, adding that developers cannot continue to tie down billions of naira in States that are unwilling to create the enabling environment for housing development.

The general manager of Hydrafoam South Africa, Mr Robert Plattner stated that the objective of establishing the company is to transform the building industry.

He disclosed that Hydrafoam uses 100 percent eco-friendly building materials in housing construction that are good for healthy living.

Plattner pointed out that such materials met the requirement of futuristic construction, since it’s non-carcegonic and non-toxic, adding that the company has delivered technologies in more than 175 countries globally.