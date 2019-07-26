Obaseki Can’t Be Distracted – APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress Chieftain in Edo State, Mr. Segun Ajayi has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki can’t be distracted by the antics of political opponents in the state, saying that since assumption of office as governor, he has been steadfast and disciplined in the discharge of his duty as governor and should be given a pat on the back.

Ajayi who made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja said the crisis being witnessed in the party is very unfortunate and shouldn’t be at the first instance, adding that the issues being canvassed by those against his leadership style are so shameful and inimical to the growth and development of the state and party.

While noting that Obaseki’s actions and inactions in government should be commended by all party men and women of good conscience, he said the governor is putting Edo first ahead of all other primordial , personal or group interests.

According to him, “A feat that has never been recorded before in the political history of our dear state. It has become of utmost importance for people of good conscience and goodwill to stand up and speak up on the crisis ravaging our party the APC, Edo State chapter.

The Urban-Rural infrastructural renewal is second to none, his job creation drive have yielded much through the Edo Jobs agency. His confidence, belief and support for the Edo project as being implemented by him is unparralleled. His respect for the traditional institution and the rule of law is unqestionable.

“No doubt, this has further boosted the acceptance of our dear party in Edo State, as exemplified by the unusual feat recorded in the last State Houses of Assembly election in the state where the party’s candidates won all of the 24 members seats of the House of Assembly.

“I am inspired and encouraged by the reforms and policy implementation of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki. He has shown capacity in governance. His strengthening Technical and Basic Education (EDOBEST) is unequalled and will have a far reaching benefit for our children.

“I hereby call on all well-meaning Edo sons and daughters of goodwill, the clergies, our royal fathers and party men and women to call to order those terrorising the governor to sheath their swords and give peace a chance and allow the governor to concentrate and complete the good work he is doing for Edo people.”