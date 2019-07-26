NEWS
Reps Move To Criminalise Open Grazing
The House of Representatives yesterday said open grazing should be criminalised by relevant security authorities in order to end the threat it poses to lives and property of the citizenry.
Specifically, the House urged security agencies including Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Security and Nigerian Civil Defence and Security Corps (NSCDC) to urgently midwife a meeting of stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions to the matter.
Also, the Green Chamber mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to conduct a hearing on the challenges facing the National Orientation Agency (NOA) with a view to charting a way forward to end open grazing.
The House took the decision after adoption of a motion by Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa, member representing Ethiope East/Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State.
Leading the debate, Igbakpa the decried the recent killing of 36 persons including four Lecturers between 2014 and 2018, in Ethiope East/Ethiope West of the state.
“In this year 2019, a total of eight persons have been gruesomely murdered for daring to insist that the herdsmen should not graze on their farms of which, not a single prosecution of the culprits to serve as a deterrent have been recorded.
“On Saturday, 12th July, 2019, the entire Local Government Area of Ethiope East woke up into mourning and grief as their farm lands of over 100 hectares being cultivated with cassava, yam, maize and plantain was brought down to ruin,” he stated.
He further noted that several communities in the country have been forcefully abandoned by the people to herdsmen due to fear of the indigenes’ lives with incessant killings of its people and destruction of crops.
