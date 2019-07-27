N16bn Not Missing In My Office- HoS

The head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem

Oyo-Ita, has debunked media report suggesting that about N16b earmarked for the Group Life Insurance Scheme is missing from her office.

Oyo-Ita, who was responding to questions from the press, yesterday,

during the meeting of stakeholders on the review of the 2008 edition

of the Public Service Rules in Abuja also queried that her office has never received any fund meant for the scheme, neither is it aware of any missing funds.

The head of service who said the news peddlers do not have the idea of

how the group life scheme works, when explaining that all the funds meant for the scheme are domiciled at the Accountant General of the Federation’s Office, also stressed that the only thing her office does in the process is to compile the names of beneficiaries and approved underwriters.

“The issue of N16billion gone missing in the office of the head of service is strange to me and to many others who understand how the group life scheme works. At no time was any amount of money, not even a kobo, given to the office of the head of service to pay

for group life. It is the underwriters who, through the brokers, pay group life to the beneficiaries of the next –of –kin of any public servant that has lost his life during the cause of his/her being a

public servant”.