Reforming Civil Service For Efficiency

The recent decision announced by the Federal Government to reform the civil service for efficiency is in tandem with best global practices that seek to put in place measures aimed at strengthening the monitoring capacity of the sector. Considering the present level of performance profile of the civil service and the engagement of dead woods that have constituted a major challenge in overhauling the system, there is no better time than now to reform the service that has been turned into not only as conduit pipe for financial malfeasance, but also a cog in the wheel of progress.

The need for civil service reform is hinged on the need to improve on quality of services and monitor the implementation of government policies and national targets, including ensuring increased revenue generation, financial and personnel management, among others, for effective delivery of services in the public sector. The World Bank had in 2002 declare the existence of a consensus in international development community on the need for civil service reforms in order to improve development strides through effective service delivery.

Past efforts by both past military regimes and subsequent democratic governments are yet to achieve the anticipated result aimed at overhauling the public system for the attainment of national development. Despite series of efforts embarked upon by former President Olusegun Obasanjo through monetization benefits and restriction of directors’ tenure to only eight-year period, all these measures were reviewed and changed. As it stands in the present, the civil service is still a major plank of sleaze and backwardness, just as it is dominated by those who should have no business been there.

It is often said that no nation can rise above the competence of its civil service. This statement has proved true as the service that is expected to be responsible for effective implementation of government programmes is ill-prepared and has often constituted itself into a stumbling block to realising the objectives of government. Arising from the corruption that has trailed the sad commentary of the public sector, political interference have contributed in various ways to stifle growth and create a leeway for selfish public servants to siphon national wealth to dis-empower the people.

In cognisance of the myriad of problems confronting the service, the decision by the Federal Government to reform the sector would not have come at a better time than now. Though attempts have been made to introduce measures aimed at modernizing the system, more is required to turn the service into an effective anvil for rapid development, eliminate red tape that slows growth and create unnecessary inhibition in the system.

The establishment of Servicom within Presidency is aimed at appraising the effect of government commitments to the people in service delivery and represents a social contract between the government and people. To enhance its monitoring capacity, more hands are required to strengthen its efficiency to monitor the progress so far made by ministries and agencies in compliance with the Servicom Charter.

Efforts at improving the nation’s civil service has led to the Integrated Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to avoid the incidence of ghost workers that gulps over N1 billion each year dating to nearly a decade. Not only were other measures, including pension issues tackled, strident efforts were embarked to redesign service and deploy same digitally. The inability to reform the public sector has not been due to absence of ideas, but hinged on interferences from top technocrats and political leaders who are often fond of introducing politics to circumvent existing rules. More so, criticisms from members of the public have have weakened the resolve of public sector workers, who are always afraid of an uncertain future and insecurity that may result into sack, to put in their best.

The absence of offices and working tools for public sector workers, including engagement of workers not attuned to modern ways of running a modern government are some of the obstacles of the service. Retraining of public workers in relevant fields and inability to employ experts to run the system have remained an albatross for the service. More importantly, there is need to insulate the service from politics and undue interference from technocrats who may be determined to game the system for personal agenda.

As a newspaper, we welcome the decision by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to reform the civil service as we are convinced that only an effective public sector run on a high principle of transparency is capable of transforming and creating an enabling environment for national development.