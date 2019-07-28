Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket

OSA OKHOMINA examines the suspense surrounding the removal of campaign bill boards in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries

Unlike past governorship campaigns, the governorship campaigns by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aspirants campaign ahead of the September 3 governorship party primaries is becoming interesting, creative, competitive, and above all, controversial in many ways.

Aside from the other 18 governorship aspirants from the PDP that had procured their certificate of return, the strategy being deployed by the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe seems to be unsettling his opponents.

Aside from the fact that Alaibe may have nursed his strategy being his fifth attempt at governorship on the platforms of the PDP, Labour Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and again the PDP. He has become a master with the plan to secure the flag of the PDP and deliver on his development strategy known as the blue economy.

However, despite the show of proficiency with his proposed master plan opposition to the Alaibe’s ambition from the Restoration camp of the Bayelsa Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson , is rising by day.

A check showed that the blue economy concept is the sustainable use of oceans, their coastal and estuarine hinterlands, as well as lakes and associated areas which embrace key sectors such as seabed mining, port development, fisheries, energy and tourism for development.

It is a new frontier for sustainable investments that will ensure continuity with the Gov. Dickson’s eight years of practical development in the area of security, education and economic empowerment.

A political observer and Professor of Economics from the State owned University, Niger Delta University, Ammassoma, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that aside from the rhetoric of political promises, the blue economy approach is key to the development of coastal, oceans, and lakeside areas, putting growth, jobs and the natural resource base on a sustainable footing.

According to him, “If done well it has the potential to release the estimated 12 trillion dollars of oceans goods and services in a sustainable way.

“Governments, particularly in emerging economies, working in partnership with the private sector and need to make full use of the substantial foreign investment flows and loans available, can get ahead of the game and guide coast and ocean development in a sustainable and profitable manner.”

But some members of the Timi Alaibe Campaign organisation, including Comrade Tony Ile and Mr. Bodies Wilson, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the former managing director of NDDC, “In the days he held sway, commanded respect and his words were virtually law. By that ,they meant he is a man that delivers on his promises.”

It was gathered that after an intense six-hour meeting in Yenagoa more than a week ago, some elders and political leaders in Bayelsa, including the loyalists of the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, agreed to allow Alaibe vie for the governorship position in the upcoming election in November.

On July 24, the arrival of the former NDDC boss and governorship aspirant of the PDP elicited an atmosphere of excitement and practical issue of a politician placed under the scrutiny of the media community.

Unfazed by the media scrutiny, however, Alaibe displayed a clear grasp on his agenda of security, development and peace in a state where the indigenes have become despondent. He told a larger crowd of journalists and supporters that he will adopt the Amnesty style to improve security and ensure that the deviant youths are won and returned to the part of peace within six months if elected into office.

According to him, insecurity in Bayelsa State is not caused by outsiders but by unidentified youths within the environment that could be curtailed.

The guber aspirant explained that his government can map out workable strategies to disarm and integrate restive youths that engaged in criminal activities back to the society in general, adding that he has done it before and can repeat it again.

He opined to create a responsible government that would change criminals who partake in kidnapping and abduction a new lease of life by utilizing them.

“By so doing, the problem of insecurity in the state could be minimized while tackling other core issues of the day that is affecting the state.”

Furthermore, Alaibe described himself as a core experienced master in the public and private sectors of the economy on which he hopes to build the future of Bayelsa state, using government platform to maintain peace and security through conducive atmosphere.

The PDP guber aspirant promised to revive the tourism industry, tackle perennial flooding and embark upon various skill acquisition programmes aimed at creating job opportunities for youths.

On the worried position from supporters and loyalists about issues of possible defection if the outcome of the election does not favour him, Alaibe allayed their fears with a simple assurance that he will win the PDP ticket.

According to Alaibe, though past defection to the Labour Party and the APC in 2011 and 2016 were exigencies of the time, the fears expressed about his loyalty to the party and possible defection if he loses the primary is uneccessary as he is optimistic that he would win the party ticket in September and vowed not to dump PDP even if he doesn’t.

Alaibe said: “I have spoken severally on it (defection) and I hope you read it up. There is not going to be any crisscrossing again; it was the exigencies caused that at that time. You can look for the grammar to support that.

“You saw me take the forms, you will soon see me submit them and we are running on PDP ticket. We will unveil very shortly our programmes and the details of our strategic plan for Bayelsa State,” he said.

Alaibe, who also outlined his action plans for the development of the state if he is elected as the governor come November 16, said with his private and public sector experiences, he will be able to build the state economy which will not only rely on oil alone.

He said his main interest will focus on building a prosperous future for Bayelsa children, and create a social investment for the growth of the state.

He said: “I want to use government as enabler for maintenance of peace, severity and conducive environment for private sector economic capital to create wealth for the people of Bayelsa state.

“We want to ensure that we invest in critical infrastructures and environmental growth, we will use that to create jobs, and infrastructures.

“We have a natural deep seaport here, we believe that assessing that as a goal will open up the state’s wealth in our ocean, because a lot of our resources come from the sea, we will take that development as a priority.

“I want to face the economy of our state, so that our children will have jobs as they finish schools, we must invest on the economy to create jobs, we will ensure economic prosperity, we should be looking at the 25 years strategic plan for the development of Bayelsa state,” he said.

Controversy Over Campaign Posters

Less than few days after Alaibe’s campaign posters flooded the state capital, the restoration administration bared its fangs and issued ultimatum to governorship aspirants over the flooding of posters and bill boards in the state capital.

In the statement, the Bayelsa State Government issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP, APC and other political parties to comply with the rules and regulations guiding the erection of campaign posters in the state.

The commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ebipade Apaingolo, directed the relevant agencies to pull down all such campaign posters adorning the streets of Yenagoa without complying with the laws of the state within 48 hours in a statement on Monday night.

He said that it was compulsory for all the aspirants aspiring to govern the state without any exception to show good example by obeying the laws of the state.

He said that those who must erect campaign posters in conspicuous spots in the city and other parts of the state should approach the relevant agencies such as the Physical Planning & Development Control to fulfill the requisite conditions prescribed by the existing laws.

Apaingolo was reacting to a claim by Alaibe that his posters were being pulled down by agencies of government even when he and his team neither contacted nor paid any fee for the posters as required by law.

The Environment commissioner stressed that it was the standard practice in every decent civilised society for those erecting bill boards to contact Physical Planning & Development Control for the approval which would have been readily given.

He expressed shock that an aspirant of the PDP who seeks to govern the state would rush to attack the government of his party over his own failure to approach the agencies to make the requisite payment for the erection of such campaign posters in the city.

He said that, by his actions, Alaibe had shown the Nigerian public that he was in the governorship contest with the sinister motive to cause confusion and destabilize the state.

He said that recent activities of the former NDDC MD has revealed that he was in cahoots with enemies of the government to promote acts of destabilization against the state.

Apaingolo maintained further that Alaibe has erected his campaign posters all over Yenagoa without making any payment to the agencies in an outright violation of the laws guiding the construction of campaign posters on billboards.

He wondered if Alaibe would have been able to put out a campaign poster in Lagos where he resides and pays his taxes without recourse to the rules and regulations in the state.

He said that it was rather regrettable that Alaibe who left the PDP in the build up to the 2015 elections to fight the party, and who was graciously readmitted into the party like a prodigal son because of the magnanimity of the governor would rather opt to vilify the governor and his government.

He said “it occupies the unenviable position in Bayelsa as the man whose ambition has made him to fight all governments of the state from inception in 1999 from Alamieyeseigha, to Jonathan, to Sylva, and now Governor Dickson who graciously admitted him into our party. It is unfortunate that he has allowed himself to be driven by his blind ambition and greed for power.”

Also angered by the controversy, the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board warned aspirants or candidates and their supporters or agents acting on their behalf to desist from the illegal, irregular and indiscriminate pasting of posters and erecting/installation of signages and billboards within Yenagoa city and its environs.

According to Hon. Ebi Waribigha,the executive chairman, Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board, stated that “The public may wish to be informed that most of these advertorials fall short of prescribed standards and best practices as they distort the aesthetic condition of the city, cause impediment to free flow of traffic, pose serious danger to pedestrians/motorists and transmit offensive and unethical messages to the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 35, 78 and other relevant sections of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Law and the Regulations made pursuant to the law, accord the Board the statutory right to regulate and issue permit approvals for the location, design, display and construction of outdoor signpost, advertisement boards, electronic display screens, posting of bills/posters and other forms of outdoor advertisement in the state.

“The Board therefore wishes to warn the public that henceforth Government shall not condone these activities in the state without authorization from the Board. To this end, all individuals, government, political parties, aspirants and their supporters and corporate organizations are requested to obtain a valid permit from the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (former CCDA) along Sani Abacha Road, by Imgbi Roundabout, Amarata for all existing and intending posters, signages and billboards.

“Failure to adhere to this announcement shall attract appropriate sanctions including but not limited to payment of fines/penalties, forfeiture and/or prosecution.”

But a member of the Timi Alaibe campaign organisation, Comrade Tony Ile, described the removal of Alaibe’s posters along Isaac Adaka Boro express way allegedly by agents of the State government, as the most primitive and cowardly act of any government in the political history of Bayelsa State.

According to Comrade Ile, “How could any reasonable government which prides itself as a transparent and people oriented government indulge in such a shameful act? I personally drove along the said express and even took pictures of the removal of posters stationed at the center curb of the road. They removed all the posters and kept them at the shoulder end of the road all in a determined effort to keep the man’s (Timi Alaibe) growing popularity and acceptability away from Bayelsans who have vowed to vote him come rain or sun.

“My appeal to the restoration government is that they should know that Alaibe is PDP and PDP is Alaibe. He has come to stay,” he said.