NEWS
Adamawa Gov Loses Father
The father of governor of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Alhaji Umaru Badami is dead.
Badami died at age of 82 years yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMc) Yola after a protracted illness.
The elderstatesman was buried around 4:00pm yesterday. The funeral prayers was conducted at the Lamido of Adamawa’ Palace.
‘‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Alhaji Umaru Badami, the father to Adamawa State governor, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who died today after a prostrated illness.
“The funeral prayer will take place at Lamido’s Palace in Yola by four o’clock today.
“Died at FMC Yola at 2:30pm at the age 82. He was an ex-serviceman who retired from the Army in 1984”.
“The deceased was ex-servicemen who retired from active service in 1984” the statement from the Governor’s media aide, Solomon Kumangar added.
