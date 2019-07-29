Buhari Condoles With Gov Fintiri Over Father’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on the passing away of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, also commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the deceased.

While describing the late octogenarian, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984, as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing”, the president lauded his patriotic services to his fatherland, community and humanity.

Buhari urged the governor and his siblings to keep alive the salutary values which their late father embodied.

The President prayed almighty God to console those who mourned the departed ex-serviceman and grant his soul rest.