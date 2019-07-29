Insecurity: BOSF Cautions Against Ethnic Colouration

The South West zonal coordinator of the Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front (BOSF), Dr. Ibrahim Saka Ominiwe has cautioned Nigerians against ascribing ethnic colouration to the problem of insecurity rocking the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who stated this in an interview with journalists noted that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is determined to address injustices to make Nigerians live in peace and harmony.

He said many people who claimed to have strong hold on Nigeria, are presently giving the criminal pseudo name of Fulani herdsmen because Buhari is a Fulani man, noting the president’s agenda is to address the injustices meted to people to make Nigeria work once again.

According to him, the so-called people who do not want the injustices to be addressed are those working for the destabilization of the country.

“Any criminality that occur now are caused by the Fulani so that Nigerians can use it against Buhari who happens to be a Fulani man”, he said.

He identified some of the injustices addressed by the President Buhari led government to include the payment of the Biafra soldiers entitlements, the payment of the entitlements of the Nigerian Railway Corporation workers who were not paid for decades.

‘’Also, the Nigeria Airways staff who were laid off for decades without entitlements, they have been paid while pensioners have continued to smile to banks.

“Most of them want to create confusion so that the charges against them will be discontinued by the time there is anarchy in the land. Beating the drums of war in the country”, he said.

The BOSF Coordinator who noted that President Buhari was addressing the issue of insecurity said it should be the concerted efforts of all Nigerians by coming together to expose anybody that involves in criminalities.