BUSINESS
Oando Waxes Stronger, Posts N315.4bn Revenue
Oando PLC has announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 with a profit-after-tax (PAT) of N7.2 billion.
Oando which had its operation grind to a halt during the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sanctioned siege of its head office by the Police, weathered the storm to record a 6% increase in revenue to N315.4 billion from N297.3 billion in comparative period of 2018.
According to the company, since its acquisition of ConocoPhillips Nigeria in 2014, it has embarked on a proactive drive to significantly reduce its debt and liabilities.
In a statement the oil company said: ‘‘The Group reduced its total borrowings for the period by 5% to N200.7 billion from N210.9 billion in FYE 2018, totaling a 58% reduction in debt since 2014 from N473.3 billion. At the same time as in its Upstream business reduced borrowings by 13% to $221.13 million compared to $255.6million in FYE 2018, totaling approximately 72% debt reduction from $801.6 million in 2014. The company further reduced its Reserve Based Lending (RBL) facility by a 99%.’’
Commenting on the results, Oando’s group chief executive, Adewale Tinubu said; “Half year 2019 was a positive period for us as we achieved Strong top and Bottom line earnings despite our overall performance being tempered by a one-off N14 billion charge. Our crude oil and natural gas production grew by 15% and 8% respectively compared to the similar period last year while we also achieved a significant reduction in our RBL facility to approximately $0.4 million from $450 million at inception- a 99% reduction.”
In the period under review, the oil sector accounted for 9.1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared with 9.6% in H1 2018. Oil export for the period was at 1.37 million barrels per day (mbd) or about 42.5 million barrels, a shortfall from the 1.47mbd or 44.1 recorded in the preceding year. In addition, the Nigerian economy advanced 2.01% year-on-year which was below market predictions of 2.1% compared with 2.4% growth in same period of 2018, mainly due to a steeper contraction in Nigeria’s oil sector which shrank by 2.4% in the first quarter of the year.
At the recently concluded Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference, Tinubu, said that the ConocoPhillips transaction was extremely challenging in the sense that the company had to pay a non-refundable deposit of $450m and had to worry about how the rest of the capital would be raised in a short time frame. There was also the unexpected delay in getting Ministerial consent, despite being an indigenous company which led to the transaction stretching for 18 months.
