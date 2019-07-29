PMB Has Special Love For Anambra – Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says that President Muhammadu Buhari certainly have special love for the people of Anambra state, noting that despite the very low votes the president recorded in the state during the last Presidential election, he still favoured the state with two ministerial slots in his coming federal cabinet.

Vice-President Osinbajo who spoke at the weekend during a roundtable interactive session organised by the state chapter of the party at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, the Anambra state capital urged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to unite to ensure that the party wins the state gubernatorial election due to hold in the last quarter of 2021.

Osinbajo who was reacting to complaints by the APC members in the state that they are not being taken care of by their party’s-controlled federal government blamed them for not working hard for the party, especially during elections and advised them to be more united.

He said, “What you lack is unity. I am not here to talk to you as a politician but to tell you the truth that will help move this party forward in the state.

“Anambra APC must move forward. How come Anambra performed so low in the 2019 election? You were the second lowest in the presidential election. How come we do not even have a house of assembly mbers from APC in Anambra, yet we have a lot of landmark projects in the state?

“You are not united in Anambra and that is the problem. It will be a waste of time if you are not united. You must start now to show commitment to the party. Dr Tony Nwoye came second during the last governorship election, and what that means is that if you had pushed a little further, APC would have won.

“As we approach 2021 for another governorship election, we must move to another level by having an APC governor here. We will do it,” Osinbajo assured members of the party.

Earlier, in his address, the acting chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike had expressed the disenchantment of members of the party, saying that members in the state were passing through severe hardship notwithstanding that their party is in control of the central government.

He criticised the recent appointment of a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Hon Anayo Nebe by the the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as one of his aides, when there are several qualified APC members in the state that should have been chosen.