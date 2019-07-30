FCT Residents Petition Senate Over Sideline In Ministerial Appointment

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has petitioned the Nigeria Senate over sideline in the ministerial appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petition was submitted to the Senate president Ahmad Lawan by the Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda (PDP FCT),

The group said there was a court of appeal judgement that FCT person must be appointed a minister of the Federal Republic as it was a constitutional right.

According to the petition, since government did not go further to reject the appeal court judgement, added that the silence indicated that the Federal government consented to it.

The FCT residents said Buhari may not be aware of the judgement adding that the president of the Senate should make sure the Senate inform him about it.

The group said as the legislative arms that makes laws for the FCT, they should intervene and ensure that someone from the FCT is appointed minister.

The petition was referred to a committee on public petition when it is constituted.

Last week, senators called on the executive arm of government to ensure that a minister is appointed from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

According to the lawmakers, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended stipulated that the FCT will be treated as one of the states of the federation.

Coming from a point of order 43, the senator representing the FCT in the red chamber, who is also the minority whip of the Senate, Philip Aduda said based on section 299 and 147 of the Constitution, FCT people deserve a minister.

He said the people of the FCT should not be denied of the Federal Character as stipulated in the constitution.

“The list of the 43 ministers submitted to the Senate by Mr President did not have a single person from the FCT. The National Assembly as the legislative arm of the FCT should ensure there is equity because the people of the FCT have been maginalised,” Aduda said.

Aduda who refuted insinuations that no one from the FCT have been appointed minister, added that Gen Bagudu who was minister of interior, hailed from FCT.

Aduda urged the Senate to ask Buhari to look into the issue of the FCT and appoint a minister from the members of his party.

Also coming from the same point of order, Sen Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) said if Section 299 (a) said the FCT will be treated as if it were one of the states, added that the Senate must urged Buhari to appoint a minister from the FCT.

Dino said if the Constitution said FCT should be treated as a state, automatically, it was very clear that a minister should be appointed from the FCT.

“I advise the Senate president to inform the executive to appoint a minister for thebFCT.

Speaking the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan said the point of order is noted.

Lawan said it was not debatable adding that the Senators have made their point loudly which will make the executive to take action.