How NYSC Made Me A Detribalised Nigerian – Akeredolu

The Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has lauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for being instrumental to his becoming a detribalised Nigerian.

Akeredolu who said he was a strong beneficiary of the scheme, noted that the provided him with the opportunity to marry his beautiful wife who is from another geopolitical zone.

The governor made the disclosure when the NYSC management and corps members in the state made a surprise visit to his office to celebrate his birthday with him.

According to the governor, the Scheme has made great impact on us as a nation as it is evident in the inter-tribal marriage which he benefited from.

Akeredolu said that without NYSC, he would not have been able to deeply understand another culture not to talk of marrying outside his kith and kinsmen.

He said in a humorous manner that “My service year provided me with a bone of my ribs of over three decades, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

While saying that the cake presented to him indicated the reunion with NYSC Family, Akeredolu assured the State Coordinator of the Scheme, Mrs Grace Akpabio that he will personally visit the orientation camp very soon.

He also promised to provide more canopies to NYSC to shade the corps members from the scorching sun and heavy rains during their programmes and activities.

He further informed the NYSC that his administration will continue to encourage localisation contents that are tailored towards enhancing job creation for the teeming youths.

“The materials we are using to make the blocks for the perimeter fence is 100% sourced locally including the block moulding machine. We experimented the process with the NYSC and now that we are confident of its quality and success rate, we shall replicate such in other areas of capacity building to give source of livelihood to our youths who are looking up to our administration for sustenance”.

Speaking earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio said that the visit was to celebrate an icon and a leader who has shown great compassion on the Scheme since his assumption of office two years ago.

Mrs. Akpabio equally said that the coming of NYSC Family to felicitate ‘with our own is to say thank you to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for hosting the top echelon of the management nationwide during the 2018 NYSC Annual Management Conference adjudged to be the best in recent years by the then Director General, Major General Suleiman Zakare Kazaure’.

The State Coordinator placed the request of the entire corps members serving in the state before the first citizen of the Sunshine State to ‘come over to NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko to come and see us’.

She used the occasion to reel out the assistance received from the State Government which included construction of perimeter fence at the camp, release of brand new operational vehicle to the Secretariat to enhance corps inspection and other numerous assistance which are too numerous to mention.