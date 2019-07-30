WORLD
Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase
A prominent Russian Instagram influencer has been found dead with knife wounds in a suitcase in her rented apartment in Moscow, police say.
Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, was discovered on Friday after her family raised the alarm when she failed to contact them for several days.
Ms Karaglanova, who had more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, had also recently graduated as a doctor.
Police said they were investigating jealousy as a possible motive.
Ms Karaglanova had recently started a new relationship and had planned a holiday to The Netherlands to celebrate her birthday on 30 July, according to Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK).
But her parents grew concerned when attempts to contact her in the days leading up to her trip had failed.
They then contacted her landlord and requested access to her apartment, where they found a suitcase containing her body in the hallway. Her father requested an ambulance, but Ms Karaglanov was reportedly already dead with a slit throat.
Police said there was no evidence that any struggle had taken place at the apartment, and no weapon was found at the scene, MK reported (in Russian).
They added that CCTV footage had captured a former boyfriend of Ms Karaglanov briefly visiting her property in the days around her disappearance, but did not say if this was being investigated further.
Ms Karaglanov regularly posted images of herself on Instagram. Her followers likened her appearance to the film star Audrey Hepburn.
In this post from March, she wrote about her plans for redecorating her flat, trips abroad and “another important activity I’m thinking about, which I’m not going to talk about for now”.
Her posts also included various European locations as she travelled throughout the continent.
In her final post, which featured a picture captured on the Greek island of Corfu, she wrote that she liked to “travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days”.
As well as her Instagram account, Ms Karaglanov also maintained a popular travel blog, which had thousands of subscribers.
She also held a residency at a medical school in Moscow and practised as a doctor specialising in dermatology.
MOST READ
Flood Sacks Over 1,000 Residents In Ilorin
Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase
Police To Prosecute Banned IMN Protesters, Using Terrorism Act – IGP
11 Dead, Nearly 6,000 Hospitalised As Heatwave Continues To Scorch Japan
NAPTIP, WAN Rescue 130 Trafficked Victims In Sokoto
FCT Residents Petition Senate Over Sideline In Ministerial Appointment
APC Chieftain Salute Caliber Of PMB’s Ministerial Nominees
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidential Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Call Witnesses
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Dialogue Only Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Abdulsalami
- NEWS13 hours ago
Accident Claims 15 Along Akwanga-Keffi Road
- HEALTH23 hours ago
20 Million Nigerians Live With Hepatitis B – Experts
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Let’s Meet In Court, Kogi Gov Tells Deputy
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ogun Police Arrest 41 Suspects Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Kidnap
- FEATURES11 hours ago
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North
- FEATURES11 hours ago
Presidential Retreat: As PMB Sets The Pace For Next Level