Nguru Remains Peaceful, Never Attacked By Boko Haram – Abdulahi
Nguru born philanthropist, businessman and political leader, Abdullahi Balarabe has denied reports that Nguru town in Yobe State had come under attacks in the past, stating that the town remains one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.
Reacting to claims by one indigene of the state that the primary and secondary schools she attended no longer existed as a result of Boko Haram attacks, Alhaji Balarabe faulted the claim, saying that such conclusions were figments of her imagination. He alleged the person making the claim had been born and raised in Lagos and hence out of touch with Nguru’s real status.
The claimant who was described as a representative of the Ariel Foundation International (AFI) in Nigeria and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative(YALI) was quoted as saying, “Sadly, the primary and secondary schools I attended are no longer in existence because of Boko Haram insurgency. They were Kasugula Primary School and GGSS Nguru”.
Reacting to the claim of the schools’ closure, however, Alhaji Balarabe expressed reservations over the claim stating that no school in Nguru had ever been closed as a result of insecurity as the town remained peaceful.
“Let it be categorically stated that Kasugula Primary School and GGSS Nguru have always been in existence since their inception without them being closed for any reason till date. It should also be stated that since the Boko Haram insurgency started, Nguru has never ever been affected. No bomb has ever exploded nor a shot fired in the town in the cause of insurgency.
“ While cities like Kano and Abuja have been affected, same cannot be said of Nguru which has been relatively peaceful and tolerant place for all the people living in it and within its borders,” Alhaji Balarabe stated.
The Yobe entrepreneur warned against undue distortion of facts, adding that while the claimant never stated the years she attended the schools, it was most unfair to try to misrepresent Nguru unduly, as the Nguru people have always remained law abiding and peaceful citizens who relish the peace of their hometown.
