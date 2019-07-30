NEWS
NMA Suspends Strike In C/River
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its 12 days old strike in Cross River, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The suspension of the strike was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Association held on Tuesday in Calabar.
NAN reports that the Association in the state had embarked on an indefinite strike following the kidnap of their member, Dr Marcus Inyama on July 18 in Akpabuyo local government area of the state.
The communique stated that NMA resolved to suspend the strike following the release of Inyama on July 26.
“Arising from the meeting and taking into serious cognisance the health care needs of the people of Cross River, NMA in Cross River has suspended the notice of total and indefinite strike across the state.
“Accordingly, members across the state have been instructed to resume work immediately.
“The Association will without fail keep to her Jan. 8, 2018 resolution in the event of the kidnap of a doctor or their dependents.
“The resolution states that NMA will henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a doctor or dependents are taken captive in future,” the communique stated.
The Association implores the state government and security agencies to do more to safeguard lives and property in the state.
“NMA is appealing to the legislature and Gov. Ben Ayade of the state to expedite passage and assent respectively to the state anti-kidnapping bill.”
The association, however, thanked security agencies in the state, the state governor, legislature and members of the press for their efforts and commitment to the safe release of their colleague.
