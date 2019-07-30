FOOTBALL
Saudi Arabia Appoint Herve Renard As New Head Coach
Former Morocco boss Herve Renard was named head coach of Saudi Arabia on Monday.
The Frenchman resigned as Atlas Lions coach after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign which ended prematurely following a disappointing Round of 16 defeat by Benin.
However, the Arab state has taken the two-time Afcon winner on board in spite of the nature of his exit.
Instead, they effusively praised his achievements on the world’s second-largest continent in an announcement on social media.
“The first coach in history to achieve the African Cup with two different teams,” they announced on Twitter.
Renard subsequently revealed his elation at starting a new experience with the Saudi national team.
“Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent!” Renard stated.
The 50-year-old won the African crown with Zambia in 2012 before repeating his success with Ivory Coast in 2015.
While he failed to win the continental showpiece with the Atlas Lions on two occasions, the Frenchman did guide the North African nation to their first World Cup in 20 years at the 2018 showpiece in Russia.
Furthermore, Morocco rose from 81st to 47th on the Fifa Rankings during his time at the helm.
Renard’s new side, Saudi Arabia, are currently 68th in the Fifa world rankings.
