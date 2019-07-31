FG Needs To Reallocate Additional N3.4bn For Child Protection Services – Study

For Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Ending Violence Against Children (VAC) by 2030, the federal government would need to reallocate an additional N3.4 billion, representing 0.1 per cent of the total expenditure, for Child Protection (CP) services, a new study has revealed.

The study, “A Financial Benchmark for Child Protection, 2018”, revealed that an average annual CP expenditure in Nigeria amounts to N10.1 billion, representing 0.16 per cent of the total expenditure.

If an additional N3.4 billion, representing 0.1 per cent of the total expenditure can be allocated for CP services, Ms Juliane Koenig, UNICEF Abuja, said it would increase total consolidated CP expenditure by 63 per cent.

Koenig, while presenting the report of the study on behalf of the consultants of the survey, at the launch of the documents, “A Financial Benchmark for Child Protection, Nigeria Study, Volume 1″ and “The Economic Burden of Violence Against Children” in Lagos, on Tuesday, said an average annual CP expenditure in Nigeria amounts to N10.1 billion.

This means for every N100 spent per person in Nigeria, 31 kobo or N0.31 was spent per child on CP services, says Koenig.

She said the 32 kobo per child spent on CP services is too small, considering the prevalence rate of violence against children in Nigeria.

She however advocated that, “A 0.1 per cent shift in the budget allocation at federal level would result in 1.3 times additional available expenditure for CP, representing N3.4 billion at the federal level. A similar reprioritisation of expenditure by states would add a further N2.98 billion or a growth of 0.4 times expenditure at state level.

“The key point is that a small reprioritisation in total expenditure of 0.1 per cent could add significant finances for CP services, so that expenditure would equal 63 per cent more than existing expenditure across all levels.”

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Denise Onoise, said based on the study, only 14 per cent of CP expenditure in Nigeria was devoted to critical prevention services.

Onoise said there is need for a strong shift in budget allocation and expenditure toward prevention services to create a more holistic child protection system.

“There is need for government to increase budget allocation to CP services in Nigeria, so that the country would achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of Ending Violence Against Children By 2030,” he added.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Bola Balogun, said the importance of the studies cannot be overemphasized.

Findings from the studies serve as a wake up call for all stakeholders to go back to the drawing board and chart a new course towards increased funding for CP services in their respective ministries/ agencies/organizations with a view to improving the safety of children in Lagos state, says Balogun

She however assured that the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders toward reducing the economic burden of VAC in Lagos state.