Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
A 22-year-old man, Precious Michael, who allegedly bit a woman on her breast, on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Asaba, Delta.
The police charged Michael with assault and causing grievous hurt.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Blessing Okafor, told the court that Michael assaulted Miss Ella Ibeawzie, near the Royal park Hotel, Asaba.
Okafor alleged that the defendant bit Ibeawzie on her breast and also knocked out her tooth during an altercation.
She alleged that the defendant also tore Ibeawzie’s dress, valued at N4,000.
The offence, she said, is punishable under sections 355 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria 2006.
The accused pleaded not guilty.
Magistrate Edith Anumodu admitted the defendant to bail i the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.
Anumodu ordered that the surety must provide an affidavit of mean.
She adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for definite hearing.
