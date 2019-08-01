NASS Pledges Support To Military On Insecurity

The National Assembly on Wednesday pledged its continued support to the Nigerian military in tackling the current security threats across the country.

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, made the pledge at the National Defence College (NDC) Course 27 Graduation Dinner and Award Night in Abuja.

Lawan, who was represented by Sen. Michael Nnachi, said that the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East and other security challenges in other parts of the country required the support of all stakeholders.

According to him, as representatives of the people, we are very much in the frontline of efforts to improve security and development.

“We are indeed, in a good position to enable national discussions to forge alliances between Government, civil society and development partners.

“As such, under my leadership, the National Assembly will decidedly place emphasis on quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the legislative processes to improve security and development.

“You will agree with me that the business of ensuring security for this dear nation of ours cannot be left to the security agencies alone because it is a collective effort.

“In this regard, let me assure you that the 9th Assembly intends to work closely with the Executive, the Ministry of Defence and the leadership of the Services to ensure that members of the Armed Forces are well equipped, properly motivated and well trained,’’ he said.

Lawan also pledged to encourage communication between the NDC and the Senate and House Committees on Defence to initiate mechanisms for enhanced security sector governance and reform in Nigeria.

He says: “I also agree that this interface has become imperative, given the growing need to instill best practices in our security sector and the very important role both institutions play in this regard,’’ he said.

The senate president urged the graduating officers to justify the training they had acquired, saying they were better equipped for higher responsibilities.

“The Course you have just finished has prepared you for strategic leadership and higher level command, particularly at a time, when our nation is faced with a plethora of security challenges.

“The successful completion of this Course implies that you are now better equipped for higher military or other national duties and therefore added responsibilities,’’ he said.

According to him, the administration of Muhammadu Buhari had taken deliberate steps to improve national security, institutional capacity and collaboration with contiguous neighbours.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Mackson Kadiri, said that the college promotes military strategic understanding in the polity and strategic level military training.

Kadiri disclosed that the participants of the Course 27 numbering 127 had passed through a vigorous 11 months processes of the Higher Defence and Strategic Studies course.

“They are now better informed and wiser. More importantly, they are now more capable, willing and ready to serve their nations in any capacity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner is part of activities lined up ahead of the graduation slated to take place on Friday.