Bet9ja Football League: Teams Talk Tough Ahead Aug. 6 Kick Off

As the kick off of the long awaited Bet9ja Ekiti Football League draws near, teams are already talking tough on their preparations towards the league season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to herald the competition which starts Tuesday, Aug. 6, across different venues in the state, the organisers held a seminar and draws for the league at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

The competition sponsored by Bet9ja, will feature 18 teams that made it through the rounds of qualifying matches that featured 60 registered teams from across different parts of the state.

The event witnessed the presentation of customised jerseys to the participating teams.

A renowned youth football fan, Gboyega Olutade, also delivered a lecture on the running and effective marketing of grassroots clubs.

According to the Chairman of the organising committee of the Bet9ja Ekiti football league, and Vice-Chairman, Ekiti State Basketball Association, Olabayo Badmos, “the stage is set to hold a near perfect competition.

“The competition will eventually become the benchmark for such competitions in the country.”

The 18 teams for the league pooled into four groups are expected to play round- robin games on a home and away basis.

The top teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage to decide the eventual winner of the mouth watering N1 million cash prize.

Group A: Gbosa Fc, Ikere Utd, Petemmal Fc, Ojorube Fc and Moyero Fc; GROUP B: Ifaki Utd, Bridgewaters FC, Ekiti East FC andIkole Utd.

GROUP C: Ifishin Development FC, United FC, Ileona, Ijero Utd FC and Soccer Academy, Igede; GROUP D: Kola Babes, Phoenix ASC, Ajibade FC, EKSU Galacticos and Flying Angels. (NAN)