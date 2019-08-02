Rwanda Shuts Border With DR Congo Amid Ebola Crisis

A year after the start of a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a third case has been confirmed, yesterday, in the major border city of Goma, just as neighbouring Rwanda announced the closure of the border between the two countries.

DRC authorities, yesterday, said the one-year-old daughter of an Ebola patient who died on Wednesday, had also contracted the virus.

“There’s a third confirmed case. It’s the daughter of the patient who died yesterday,” Aruna Abedi, Ebola response coordinator in North Kivu province – where Goma is located – told dpa news agency. The little girl is in hospital, but the virus could be fatal as mortality rates are high in children,” he added.

On Wednesday, a man died of the highly contagious virus in the city of about two million people. He was known to have spent several days with his family while exhibiting symptoms, Abedi said.

This third confirmed case is the first transmission of Ebola inside Goma during this outbreak, as the previous two patients are thought to have contracted the disease elsewhere. The painstaking work of finding, tracking and vaccinating people who had contact with the man – and contacts of those contacts – has now reportedly begun.

Thursday marks one year since the start of the epidemic – the second-worst on record, which has led to more than 1,800 deaths in the DRC. After the first person to contract the disease in Goma died last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak an international health emergency – the fifth in history.