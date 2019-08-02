WORLD
Trump Discusses Further Cooperation With Britain In Call With Johnson
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed further cooperation with Britain in a phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said on Friday.
The call on Thursday between Trump and Johnson covered topics relating to trade, the next generation 5G network and global security, the White House said.
“The President reiterated his strong appreciation for the special relationship between the U.S. and UK and noted he is looking forward to meeting with the Prime Minister at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France later this month,” a White House statement said.
Trump said last week that he was working on a “very substantial” trade agreement with Johnson, who took the reins as prime minister on July 24.
Trump has claimed that the two countries have been “impeded on trade” by Britain’s relationship with the European Union, adding that more can be done on U.S.-British trade relations once Britain leaves the European Union.
Britain will be able to negotiate trade agreements with non-EU nations after it leaves, and Johnson has said a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is a priority.
