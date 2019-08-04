Connect with us
Advertise With Us

PHOTO GALLARY

Advocacy Visit By The Hepatitis Zero Crew To Lagos State First Lady

Published

1 min ago

on

Advocacy visit by the Hepatitis Zero Crew to Lagos State First Lady; Dr.Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. She is flanked on the left by Princess Feyikemi Egbeyemi Commissioner; South West, World Hepatitis Eradication Commission; Nigerian President, Dr Mike Omotosho and on the far right by Pastor Itua Ighodalo.

Advocacy visit by the Hepatitis Zero Crew to Lagos State First Lady; Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu .

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: