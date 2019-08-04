IGP Reads Riot Act Over Planned ‘Revolution’ March

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned against the planned revolution march against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria slated for Monday, August 5, 2019.

He described the planned action as treasonable felony and an act of terrorism.

A statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, noted that that the nation’s police force would not fold its hands and watch a group of people cause anarchy in the country.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’ inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 5th August, 2019 with the sole aim of forcing a regime change in the country.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the call amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism and will therefore not stand idly by and watch any individual or group in the society cause anarchy in the land.

“While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’.

It noted that Nigeria, as a democratic republic, has well-defined processes for change of government through periodic elections.

The Force further warned the organisers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathisers of the group behind the planned march to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution” as the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on any individual or group found participating in the above planned criminal act.

“Parents and guardians are therefore enjoined to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form by any person or group of persons to cause breach of law and order in the country. The Police will work with other Law Enforcement Agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure our public peace and space,” it added.

..NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have distanced themselves from the planned protest march spearheaded by Sahara Reporters’ founder, Omoyele Sowore.

The NLC and TUC, in separate statements, said while they respect the right of the citizenry to freely associate and hold an opinion, and to peacefully protest against any policy or policies with which they disagree, they remain committed to the corporate existence of the country.

The NLC statement was signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while that of TUC was signed by its president, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye.

“The TUC wishes to inform the general public that it has no planned mass action or street protest in the country for now. It also states unequivocally that it is in not in league with any group whatsoever for any mass action in any part of the country.

“It further states that there are no issues in contention with any public authority that has not been subjected to social dialogue that will now require extraordinary means or action to resolve,” the TUC stated.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters plan to hold a nationwide protest on Monday.

On its part, NLC, in its statement, said no decision for a mass action has been discussed by its national organs, let alone a decision to proceed on one.

It stated, “Before we embark on any mass action or street protest, the issue(s) in contestation must first be thoroughly debated by the appropriate organs of the Congress.

“Similarly, the decision to do a mass action or any form of protest is usually taken by those organs. We are therefore not involved in any street protest.”

GAMA condemns call for revolutionary march GAMJI Members’ Association (GAMA) has condemned the call for revolutionary march, saying that it was sponsored by fifth columnists to cause disunity and disintegration.

A statement signed by the national president, Dr Abdullahi Bala Idah and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday in Minna urged all of its members to dissociate themselves from participating in such exercise .

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that GAMJI is a non-governmental organisation established several years ago to sustain and espouse the ideology of the late premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmaud Bello.

I”We consider the call as an affront to the existing constituted authorities with the sole aim of derailing it after several unsuccessful attempts in the past through creations of ‘separatists’ in different regions of the country.

“The separatist’s continuous reference to the present situations without acknowledging the build-up to the situations which is caused by massive corruptions witnessed over the years by successive administrations makes the call suspicious, “ GAMJI declared, adding that the group has been advocating for ‘dialogue, purposeful leadership and good governance’ as a veritable means for national development.

HURIWA Condemns Clampdown, Arrest Of Sowore

A rights group, Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called for his immediate release of Sowore from detention, describing as unconstitutional and illegal his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The rights group said Sowore’s arrest is the culmination of a systematic clampdown and organised brutish attacks targeting persons and groups with divergent opinion from the status quo.

The group accused President Muhammadu Buhari of adopting anti-democratic postures that constitute grave threats to constitutional democracy.

The rights group said : “It is an undeniable fact that civic space is the bedrock and the fundamental of any open and democratic government which is guaranteed under the chapter four of the Nigerian constitution of 1999 (as amended); all other global human rights conventions and laws do also support the fundamental freedoms as espoused in chapter 4 of the constitution.

“ May we remind President Buhari that his attacks against those fundamental freedoms constitute grave threats to democracy because when civic space is open, citizenry and civic society platforms are then able to organize, participate and communicate without hindrance or impediments that the open threats to lives and freedoms of the practitioners have now become. This can only be the case if government is compelled to discharge her obligations to the citizenry. The freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression are no doubt the strategic elements of an open civic space.

These critical elements are systematically put under attacks by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and un fortunately the free World is watching as constitutional democracy is about to collapse in Nigeria.”

….Timi Frank condemns Sowore’s arrest, says Buhari is a product of protest

A political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the purported arrest of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, even as he appealed to other comrades not to lose focus.

Frank said the country needs such massive protest now more than ever before because of the killings, kidnapping, banditry, hunger, unemployment, economic disaster and all manner of mismanagement going on.

In a statement released to newsmen yesterday in Abuja to condemn the arrest of Sowore by the DSS, Timi Frank said the protest is not about the convener but about the survival of Nigeria as a country.

He, however, called on Tunde Bakare, Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba and others, who he described as ‘fathers of protesters’ to support Sowore’s idea if they are not also supporting the evil currently ongoing in the country.

According to Frank, it is the constitutional right of the citizens to protest when they are dissatisfied with anything in a democratic government.

He said all over the world, citizens are expressing their disaffections without being arrested by their governments.

The Bayelsa-born politician reminded General Muhammadu Buhari of how he led protest in 2003 when he was in ANPP and in 2014 before he emerged president.

Frank said: “If the arrest is not resisted now, it will become the order of the day to the extent that even the Labour unions and the media will no longer be free to air their views.

“Even the Abacha government did not do what this current government is doing. In Sudan, Hong Kong and other nations, citizens are protesting against their governments and nobody is arrested or intimidated. General Buhari should know that this is democracy and if its hard for him to cope, he should step aside.

“This revolution is long overdue. It is not about the convener but about the unworkable system which has resulted in all these avoidable killings of innocent Nigerians and all manners of evil in the land.

“I also call on the international community, especially the American government, to speak up because Sowore is also an American citizen fighting for the betterment of our society.”