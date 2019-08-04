NEWS
UNICEF Exclusive Breast Feeding Programme Receives Boost
Efforts by UNICEF to encourage and promote six months exclusive breast feeding of babies has continued to pay off in Imo State as a good number of nursing mothers in the state have now embraced the program.
UNICEF, an organ of the United Nations, has remained resolute and consistent in its advocacy for six months exclusive breast feeding of babies by nursing mothers stressing that it not only supports healthy brain development in babies and young children, protects infants against infectious diseases, the risk of obesity and disease, but also reduces health care costs, while protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer among other benefits.
According to the organisation, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of breast feeding in 2018 as recommended.
MOST READ
Police Foil Militants’ Bomb Attack On Oko Prison
Madam Dickson’s Memorial Cancer Centre For Launch
Obasanjo Meets Fulani Leaders Over Banditry, Insecurity In S/West
1 Dies, 15 Injured In Ibadan Market Fracas
President Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Enugu Priest
Ekiti To Conduct LG Polls In December
Our Abductors Demanded N100m, Says Freed RCCG Pastor, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Prioritising Customers Helps Me Stand Out – Kore
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Jega Joins Politics, Settles For PRP
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Feast On Dead Whale, Prologue To Plague-infested Future
- NEWS15 hours ago
NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Sowore Protest