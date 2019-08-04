UNICEF Exclusive Breast Feeding Programme Receives Boost

Efforts by UNICEF to encourage and promote six months exclusive breast feeding of babies has continued to pay off in Imo State as a good number of nursing mothers in the state have now embraced the program.

UNICEF, an organ of the United Nations, has remained resolute and consistent in its advocacy for six months exclusive breast feeding of babies by nursing mothers stressing that it not only supports healthy brain development in babies and young children, protects infants against infectious diseases, the risk of obesity and disease, but also reduces health care costs, while protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer among other benefits.

According to the organisation, nearly 60 per cent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of breast feeding in 2018 as recommended.