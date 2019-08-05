LAW
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted the EFCC’s prayer to freeze the FCMB Operational Account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State government
The judge, which adjourned the matter to Sept.3, urged the commission to put the party concern on notice of the order within 21 days
MOST READ
Cleric Urges Massive Support For PMB
Why We Raided Former Zamfara Governor’s Residence – EFCC
311 Lagos Retirees Get N1.13bn Pension Entitlement
73,504 People Die In Road Crashes In Nigeria
Federal Fire Service Receives 12 Trucks Worth N2.2BN
Security Operatives Stop #RevolutionNow Protest In Osun
Score Arrested Over RevolutionNow Protest In Lagos, As Oluwo Condemns Unrest
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS21 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS21 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- NEWS12 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- NEWS13 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME21 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant